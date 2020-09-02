Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Lillian Muli, has confessed that she is the one who makes the move on men which is against the norm.

The mother of two made the revelation during an interview withRadio Maisha presenters Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu, when she was asked about the worst pickup line she has ever had.

In response, the seasoned TV anchor said that she could not answer because she is the one who does the chasing.

Mbaruk asked: “The worst pickup line ushawai pata kwa msee ni gani?”

She responded: “Honestly, I can’t answer that because mimi huwa sikatiwi, mimi ndio the other way round,”

Not long ago, the screen siren, who divorced her first husband, Moses Kanene, in 2016 over infidelity and ‘cruelty’, stated that she has been a victim of emotional and mental abuse in her past relationships and advised her fans to take time and heal before jumping into another relationship.

“It is sad to see so many people in pain.

“I have seen all your messages and for those who have lived through that and overcome them.

“I am so happy for you.

“I have to go to bed now but after going through the same at least twice in my life I realized I was attracting the same character in my relationships because I was attracted to a certain type.” she explained.

Back in 2019, Ms. Muli went on to rant about her baby daddy, Jared Nevaton Ombongi, and called him a ‘community husband’

However, they kissed and made up and they have been seen together looking all lovey-dovey in public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST