Wednesday September 2, 2020 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has said he is ready to go home together with all MPs if Parliament is dissolved.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Muturi hit back at a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya seeking to have Parliament dissolved for failure to implement the two-thirds gender rule.

Shifting blame to the electorate, Muturi declared that he was willing to have Parliament dissolved but noted that it will not necessarily correct the situation.

While highlighting the lack of a clear implementation framework, Muturi noted that the two-thirds gender rule could only be implemented at the ballot.

“I’m willing to have Parliament dissolved and then let us see, when you dissolve Parliament, there must be an election within 60 days.”

“How are you going to ensure that the resulting Parliament is two-thirds (rule compliant),” he stated.

He noted that it had been left to voters to implement the rule as parliamentary seats were not appointive but rather elective.

The Constitution dictates that if the petition is successful, the Chief Justice will advise the President to dissolve Parliament after which the President will do so.

Alongside various women groups, LSK President Nelson Havi had put Parliament on the spot over failure to implement the rule.

“For the longest time, the issue around the two-thirds gender rule is that it has been seen not so much as a Constitutional issue but as a gender issue, and to that extent it has been ignored because there is a culture of ignoring women,” stated policy expert Daisy Amdany at a Press Conference on July 30th addressing the petition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST