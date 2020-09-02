Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Former Citizen TV news anchors, Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed, have caused a stir on social media after they shared a photo on twitter hanging out together.

Janet shared the picture with the caption: “Guess What?!

Hussein then retweeted the picture with the caption:

“Nitoboe? Nitoboe?..Janet, Nitoboe?”

This is the first time the two seasoned journalists have been spotted in public since leaving the SK Macharia owned media house.

The mother of two left Citizen TV in April 2017, while Hussein ended his ten year stay at Royal Media Services in October last year.

While they didn’t divulge much information about what they are up to, netizens are hoping they are planning a comeback.

