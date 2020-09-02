Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, after his explosive interview.

Murathe, in an interview yesterday, claimed that Ruto is part of the now-famous Covid-19 billionaires’ scandal.

Ruto, in his response, claimed that he was being used as a scapegoat and warned that the end of corruption in the country was coming.

“The corruption “consultants”, brokers and conmen, some bankrupt in 2013, are now billionaires after looting while scapegoating WsR (William Samoei Ruto).”

“Their overgrown impunity is shamelessly making them steal even from the sick in a pandemic.”

“The end is nigh.”

“Nowhere to hide.”

“No more scapegoating,” stated Ruto.

The DP condemned the Covid-19 scandal and went on to accuse ODM of double-speak after the party called for thorough investigations into the graft saga.

During the interview, Murathe cleared himself from the scandal and claimed that Kilig Limited, a company linked to him, in fact, belonged to Ruto’s partners.

The Covid-19 scandal that led to the loss of billions has attracted attention from the public with President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing a 30-day notice to the Ministry of Health to publish the KEMSA tenders online for transparency.

Murathe also noted in the interview that he does not think Ruto is the right man to succeed President Uhuru due to previous scandals he claimed were linked to the Deputy President.

“He has been involved in theft, scandals, maize, I do not know Muteshi, Weston, public toilet in Ruai these things when they are following you around the place and you shamelessly walk around as if it means nothing.

“If you can do those things when you are number two, how will you behave when you are number one?” added Murathe.

