The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) is a government agency created by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) 2009, with the principal objective of identifying the proceeds of crime, combating money laundering, and fighting the financing of terrorism.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate, FRC is seeking to recruit qualified and competent personnel to fill the folowing position:

PRINCIPAL FINANCE OFFICER

REF: CS2/04/2020

FRC GRADE 4

ONE (1) POST

The Principal Finance Officer will report to the Manager, Finance and Accounts.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities:-

i. Interpreting and communicating budgetary guidelines as stipulated in Public Financial Management Act and Regulations;

ii. Coordinating the preparation of budget and revised estimates;

iii. Reviewing and submitting for approval the departmental work plans and budget;

iv. Consolidating annual and revised budgets for presentation to the Board;

v. Monitoring budget implementation for management decision;

vi. Developing and documenting financial processes, manuals and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls;

vii. Reviewing monthly, quarterly and annual expenditure variance reports;

viii. Reviewing and reporting on the status of budget implementation and absorption levels;

ix. Developing short-term, medium-term and long-term revenue and expenditure framework;

x. Ensuring expenditures are within the voted provision;

xi. Identifying, documenting and mitigating risks in the department; and

xii. Participating in training of staff and stakeholders on public finance management;

Person Specifications

i. At least six (6) years’ work experience in finance or accounts, three (3) of which must have been in a supervisory position;

ii. Bachelors’ degree in either Commerce (Accounting / Finance Option), Business Management (Accounting/Finance Option), Economics, or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

iii. Masters’ degree in either Business Administration, Finance, Commerce or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

iv. Membership of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)/Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) or any other recognized professional body and in good standing;

v. Management course of at least four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

vi. Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

vii. Must be a citizen of Kenya.

Key Competencies and Skills

i. Excellent planning and analytical skills;

ii. Good Communication and reporting skills;

iii. Good interpersonal skills;

iv. High level of judgement and integrity;

v. Competence in work performance; and

vi. Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the specified criteria for any of the above positions, please complete the Employment Application Form available at our website HERE, and submit this form together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and your Curriculum Vitae, including among other details, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

To be considered, your application MUST be received online via https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ no later than 14th September 2020, 500pm.

Hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

FRC is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans, Persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any manner will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce during interviews the originals of their National Identity Card / Passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements as stipulated in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Website: http://www.frc.go.ke