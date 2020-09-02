Job title: Finance Officer

Supervisor/Manager title: Finance Manager

Department: Finance and Support Services

Job Grade 3: Location: Nairobi

The jobholder is responsible for ensuring timely, efficient and effective processing of accounting and financial management transactions of the Trust. In addition, the Finance officer will support the management in implementing the finance and accounting strategies, internal controls and enforcement of policies, procedures as well as generation of information for decision making.

Responsibilities

Undertaking proper maintenance of finance and accounting records of the trust and ensuring their

Preparation and processing of disbursements to partners, timely payment for supplies and services as well as management of supplier

Support management on smooth operationalization of Uraia Trust internal controls, cost control and enforcement of policies and

Journalising and Posting of approved day to day transactions to accounting ledgers and ensuring timely updating of transactions in the computerised accounting

Ensure timely preparation and remittance of statutory payments and

Assist and support management in preparation and facilitation for statutory and project

Processing of petty cash reimbursements and any other cash float requirements g. Travels, workshops etc.

Timely preparation of bank reconciliation statements and funds flow management as well as proper filing for relevant bank

Undertake receipting of remittance of funds and incomes and timely

Close supervision and monitoring of staff personal accounts with a view to timely recovery of any outstanding advances such as travel advances, outstanding meeting floats, salary advances etc

Assist in Production of regular budgetary, donor and work plan implementation progress

Assist management in regular monitoring of financial transactions and obligations against budget and grant

Support the finance and programme team in partner grant management

Maintenance and timely updating of the fixed assets register

Perform any other duty as may be assigned to you by your supervisor or Head of department.

Qualifications

Holder of Bachelor’s degree in business management, Commerce, Finance or related discipline from a recognized University and professional accountancy training with minimum attain ment of CPA part

Those with full professional accountancy certification and higher level diploma with relevant vast experience may be

Additional relevant training and qualifications in financial management and donor reporting will be an added

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant work experience 3 of which must be in project/grants accounting.

Demonstrated work experience in computerized accounting is essential. Those with competence in Navision financial software will be

Planning, organizing and coordination skills

Record Management skills

Interpersonal skills

Problem solving and analytical skills

Excellent presentation, oral and written communication skills

Quality orientation skills

How to apply

If you believe your career objectives match these exciting positions, please forward your application letter and detailed CV by email on or before 4th September 2020 stating your expected salary and contact details. The subject of the application email and letter should indicate the position you are applying for including its reference number and be addressed to:

The Human Resources Unit, Uraia Trust,

P O Box 28151-00100, NAIROBI.

E- Mail: jobs@uraia.or.ke

Please note that due to the anticipated large number of applications only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply by email address provided above only. In addition, canvassing by interested applicants is not encouraged and therefore any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.