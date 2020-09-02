Wednesday September 2, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has accused Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu of using corrupt Judges to try to sabotage her trial.

Last year, Mwilu appeared in court over 49 suspicious financial transactions running into millions that had raised eyebrows among senior officials at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), who called for investigations into her conduct.

In the petition, there were details of how Mwilu obtained cash amounting to Sh3 million on October 28, 2014, from the Supreme Court parking lot.

During that time, Haji petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to have Mwilu removed as DCJ on grounds that she was involved in corruption cases that saw the collapse of Imperial Bank.

But on Wednesday, Haji accused Justice Mwilu of obtaining court orders that stopped JSC from proceeding with the hearing of her case.

“It is a mockery when she continues sitting at the JSC and conducting disciplinary hearings against other judges while frustrating the conclusion of her misconduct case.”

“She has come to court with unclean hands and should not be allowed to drink from the pure waters of equity,” Public Prosecution Secretary, Dorcas Oduor, stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST