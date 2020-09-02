Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Veteran Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has caused massive chaos on social media after she posed completely naked for the gram.

The curvy and well-endowed lass gave men the perfect view of her famous assets while dressed in a tiny bikini leaving Team mafisi drooling

While posting the photo she wrote:

“Comment using a movie title 😂 ….

I’m actually dressed up y’all just gotta ZOOM to see it.

😉🤷🏽‍♀️MOMBASA Rahaaaaaa Tena Sanaaaaaa duh 🙆🏾‍♀️ @buoart”

The racy photo has elicited mixed reactions from her followers and we have sampled a few below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.