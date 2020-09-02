Wednesday September 2, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga-led ODM Party may have just opened a can of worms with Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment over corruption.

This is after it emerged that the party is also targeting errant members for expulsion, among them Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

Responding to criticism over the handling of its members involved in various cases, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, stated that if the court were to bar Babu Owino from accessing his office, as happened in the case of Okoth Obado, the party would initiate his removal.

“When Babu is barred from accessing office thereby derailing service delivery to residents of Embakasi East we will initiate his removal as MP,” he wrote.

The embattled Embakasi East MP came under fire from a section of Kenyans who demanded that he be dethroned for his wayward behaviours.

The MP has a pending case in court where he is accused of shooting and fatally injuring DJ Evolve.

The Kenyan DAILY POST