Wednesday, 02 September 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed that he is battling coronavirus.

Taking to his facebook page, Kuria, who has been missing in action, disclosed that for the past 27 days, he has been admitted at Karen Hospital after he tested positive for the dangerous virus.

Kuria shared photos from his hospital bed and warned Kenyans that coronavirus is real.

‘I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard! And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers – Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients. If you are in a hospital bed – Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid very difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on side shows. We shall overcome COVID-19,’ he wrote.

A lady caused a stir after she wished Kuria quick recovery and at the same time ranted, saying that he impregnated her cousin and fled.

‘Quick recovery Mheshimiwa Moses Kuria. Though he impregnated my cousin and fled I hold nothing against him. May the Lord heal you,’ she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST