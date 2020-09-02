Mwalimu Asset Management Limited (MAM) was incorporated in 2015 as a subsidiary of Mwalimu National Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited (MNS), initially to be the property management company for its parent company MNS.

MAM’s objective in the long-term is to provide members of MNS with an opportunity to enjoy a wide array of beneficial investment and asset management products, which cannot be legally undertaken by MNS.

MAM is currently engaged in an aggressive Business Strategy to market and sell a premier Gated community Kisaju Park in Kisaju and prime parcels of land located in over 13 Counties in Kenya.

Under this strategy there are vacant positions to be filled with professionally sound candidates who have the relevant experience skills and exposure.

MAM is seeking to recruit dynamic, self-driven, and result-oriented individuals to join our team in our fast paced, modern work environment, to fill the below positions:

Job Title: Office & Sales Administrator

1 Position

Job Reference Number: MAM/HR/03/2020

The Office & Sales Administrator will report to the General Manager.

Job Purpose: Responsible for ensuring smooth running of the general office operations whilst contributing to driving sustainable growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will entail:

(i) Ensuring operations efficiency and compliance to the established company policies;

(ii) Coordinating general office operations by liaising with sales teams and other departments to ensure efficiency of the operations;

(iii) Supervising administrative staff and allocating responsibilities to ensure performance;

(iv) Managing agendas, travel arrangements and appointments for senior management;

(v) Managing phone calls and office correspondence;

(vi) Timely and accurate preparation and submission of reports, presentation, proposals as required;

(vii) Checking the accuracy of orders and issuing invoices;

(viii) Receiving, processing and maintaining sales reports and documentation;

(ix) Verifying customers’ personal information and payment details;

(x) Contacting customers by phone or email to answer queries and obtain missing information;

(xi) Maintaining and updating sales and customer records;

(xii) Compiling monthly sales reports;

(xiii) Directing feedback from customers to relevant departments;

(xiv) Supporting the sales department with other administrative tasks; and

(xv) Any other duties that may be assigned by management from time to time.

Key qualifications, knowledge, skills and experience required.

For appointment to this position, the candidate must have the following qualifications: –

(i) Diploma in office administration or relevant field;

(ii) minimum 3 years in general office/sales administration or in a similar role;

(iii) Advanced knowledge of administrative record keeping;

(iv) Familiarity with sales reports and sales records;

(v) Proficiency with word processing and spreadsheet software;

(vi) Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software (ERP etc.); and

(vii) Qualifications in secretarial studies will be an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

Must be a person of integrity and demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills;

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Must be able to work independently with minimal supervision as well as in a team environment;

Excellent organizational skills;

Exceptional interpersonal and customer service skills; and

Formidable problem-solving skill.

How to Apply:

Interested persons are invited to send their online application letters, updated CV, copies of academic, professional certificates and testimonials to the undersigned on or before Friday, 4th September 2020.

The General Manager

Mwalimu Asset Management Limited

Mwalimu Towers

Upper Hill, Hill Lane-Off Mara Road

P.O Box 62641-00200

City Square, Nairobi.

Email: hrmam@mwalimunational.coop

N/B: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Mwalimu Asset Management Limited is an equal opportunity employer and shall not in its recruitment discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, ethnic origin, political affiliation, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital status, disability, health or social status.