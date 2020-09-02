The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) is a government agency created by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) 2009, with the principal objective of identifying the proceeds of crime, combating money laundering, and fighting the financing of terrorism.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate, FRC is seeking to recruit qualified and competent personnel to fill the folowing position:

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

REF: CS1/04/2020

FRC GRADE 4

ONE (1) POST

The Principal Accountant will report to the Manager, Finance and Accounts.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities:-

i. Enhancing internal financial controls as stipulated by the Public Financial Management Act and Regulations;

ii. Ensuring that all financial transactions are carried out within the Integrated Financial and Accounting Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and any other system;

iii. Initiating budget proposals and financial plans;

iv. Authorizing payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down regulations;

v. Ensuring expenditure is within the voted allocation;

vi. Timely financial reconciliations;

vii. Preparing management financial reports;

viii. Safe custody of financial records and assets; and

ix. Reviewing audit queries and implementing corrective actions

Person Specifications

i. At least six (6) years’ work experience in finance or accounts, three (3) of which must have been in a supervisory position;

ii. Bachelors’ degree in either Commerce (Accounting / Finance Option), Business Management (Accounting/Finance Option), Economics, or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

iii. Masters’ degree in any either Business Administration, Finance, Commerce or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

iv. Membership of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) / Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) or any other recognized professional body and in good standing;

v. Management course of at least four (4) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

vi. Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

vii. Must be a Citizen of Kenya.

Key Competencies and Skills

i. Strong planning and analytical skills;

ii. Good Communication and reporting skills;

iii. Good interpersonal skills;

iv. High level of judgement and integrity;

v. Competence in work performance; and

vi. Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the specified criteria for any of the above positions, please complete the Employment Application Form available at our website HERE, and submit this form together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and your Curriculum Vitae, including among other details, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

To be considered, your application MUST be received online via https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ no later than 14th September 2020, 500pm.

Hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

FRC is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans, Persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any manner will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce during interviews the originals of their National Identity Card / Passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements as stipulated in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Website: http://www.frc.go.ke