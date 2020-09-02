Position: Sacco Accountant (REF: ACCNT/CCIA/2020)

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client, a medium-sized Sacco in Kitui County wishes to recruit a suitably qualified and experienced individual to fill the below position; Reporting to the CEO, the position will be responsible for the day to day coordination of the Society’s Finance and Accounting operations. The position will also manage staff within the Society’s accounts function.

Responsibilities

Preparation of budgets and cash flow projections

Monthly bank and Mpesa account reconciliations

Preparation of final accounts, Trial Balance, monthly balance sheet and periodical reports

Liaison with both internal and external auditors on audit controls and act on management letters and closure of all audit queries

Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets

Management of staff payroll

Keeping abreast with changes in financial regulations and legislation

Ensuring the society’s assets and liabilities are recorded accurately and safeguarded

Review and implementation of society’s financial and accounting policies and procedures

Providing guidance to the management on financial and accounting matters

Ensuring that adequate budgetary controls are in place

Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment

Submitting implementation work plans and ensure proper reporting systems are in place

Filling of statutory returns on time

Any other lawful duty as may be assigned by your supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Holder of a Bachelor of Commerce degree or its equivalent from a recognized University;

Is a CPA (K) and member in good standing with ICPAK;

A minimum of 3 years relevant experience;

Prior experience and exposure in the Sacco sector desired; and

Computer proficiency for MS Office Suite and specialized accounting software.

Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

Possess analytical and critical thinking skills

Possess excellent business writing skills

Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Have excellent report writing and presentation skills

Possess Coaching and leadership skills.

How to apply

1. Download the online form (open with adobe reader).

2. Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.

3. The form must be submitted by end of day on 11th September 2020.

click here to apply