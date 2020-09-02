Position: Sacco Accountant (REF: ACCNT/CCIA/2020)
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Our client, a medium-sized Sacco in Kitui County wishes to recruit a suitably qualified and experienced individual to fill the below position; Reporting to the CEO, the position will be responsible for the day to day coordination of the Society’s Finance and Accounting operations. The position will also manage staff within the Society’s accounts function.
Responsibilities
- Preparation of budgets and cash flow projections
- Monthly bank and Mpesa account reconciliations
- Preparation of final accounts, Trial Balance, monthly balance sheet and periodical reports
- Liaison with both internal and external auditors on audit controls and act on management letters and closure of all audit queries
- Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets
- Management of staff payroll
- Keeping abreast with changes in financial regulations and legislation
- Ensuring the society’s assets and liabilities are recorded accurately and safeguarded
- Review and implementation of society’s financial and accounting policies and procedures
- Providing guidance to the management on financial and accounting matters
- Ensuring that adequate budgetary controls are in place
- Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment
- Submitting implementation work plans and ensure proper reporting systems are in place
- Filling of statutory returns on time
- Any other lawful duty as may be assigned by your supervisor from time to time
Qualifications
Holder of a Bachelor of Commerce degree or its equivalent from a recognized University;
Is a CPA (K) and member in good standing with ICPAK;
A minimum of 3 years relevant experience;
Prior experience and exposure in the Sacco sector desired; and
Computer proficiency for MS Office Suite and specialized accounting software.
- Be of exemplary integrity and honesty
- Possess analytical and critical thinking skills
- Possess excellent business writing skills
- Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Have excellent report writing and presentation skills
- Possess Coaching and leadership skills.
How to apply
1. Download the online form (open with adobe reader).
2. Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.
3. The form must be submitted by end of day on 11th September 2020.