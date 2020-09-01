Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, parted ways with his wife, Marya Prude, some months ago under unclear circumstances.

The separation came at a time when they were recovering from the loss of their daughter who passed away during delivery.

While neither Raburu nor Marya has opened up on the divorce, their actions on social media indicate that they have moved on.

When Raburu was put on the spot recently during an interview with Jalang’o on what transpired leading to the break-up, he just stated that nothing in life is perfect.

“What do you mean, I’m dating? Everybody knows my situation.

“And the only way that will be fair to talk about it is if all parties are here.

“But when the opportunity arises I will talk about it because, I think that there are ups and downs in everything, there is nothing that is absolutely smooth.” Said Raburu.

On the other hand, Marya has made a comeback on social media where she has been sharing her hot photos.

Yesterday, she turned a year older and to celebrate her birthday, she posted a cryptic message hinting that she has finally moved on.

She wrote:

‘I found somebody i don’t ever want to lose again…that’s me. Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️

Interestingly, Raburu, who used to pen sweet messages for her on her birthday did not wish her a good one this time, an in indication that they are not in talking terms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST