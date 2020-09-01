Tuesday September 1, 2020 – Senators have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, and asked them to help the Senate in resolving the revenue sharing stalemate.

This is after the 12-member committee formed to strike a compromise over the stalemate failed to agree.

The Senate House leadership urged Uhuru and Raila to convene their respective party parliamentary group meetings to take a position on the controversial third basis formula for revenue sharing among Counties.

The committee submitted two reports to Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and his minority counterpart, Senator James Orengo, for onward transmission to the leadership of Jubilee and Orange parties.

The submission from the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) and the National Treasury did not help either.

Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, said yesterday that the contents of the committee reports remain confidential.

“Discussions are ongoing, no firm conclusion has been reached, the discussions we have had as House leadership were tentative.”

“We will take the discussions to our party leader,” Kang’ata said.

“We expect any time this week to get a final document to give us a way forward,” he added.

According to some Senators who are also members of the committee, the team submitted two reports because they could not agree on the best formula given that each opposing side refused to cede ground.

Sources, who spoke in confidence, disclosed that one of the reports by the committee is a copycat of the one tabled by the Senate Finance and Budget Committee, which advocates for a population-centred formula.

If the Finance Committee report was to be adopted, less populous counties at the Coast, North Eastern, Lower Eastern, parts of Rift Valley and Nyanza will see their allocations reduced by Sh17 billion.

The other report largely borrows from a formula proposed by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi in which Sh270 billion out of the Sh316.5billion is shared equally among the 47 devolved units and the remaining Sh46.5 billion is shared based on parameters such as landmass, population and health among others.

