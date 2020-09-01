Tuesday, 01 September 2020 – After former actress-turned-deejay Pierra Makena gave birth, she added a lot of weight.

Makena was subjected to endless trolling by online bullies and instead of engaging in a war of words with the bullies, she used the negative energy to do something positive about her body.

The talented female deejay, who was linked to an affair with State House’s MC and Uhuru’s friend, Big Tedd, has been hitting the gym hard and you can clearly see the fruits of flexing muscles.

In this photo that she splashed online, the single mother of one left little for men to imagine after parading her acres of soft things.

The photo has left men with wishful thinking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST