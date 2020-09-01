Tuesday September 1, 2020 – Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, has asked the Luo community to support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 if ODM leader, Raila Odinga, does not vie for the presidency.

Speaking during the burial of the father of Uasin Gishu County Procurement Director, Kennedy Okwaro, Mandago urged Luos to consider Ruto for President and they will never be disappointed.

“I know if Baba [Raila] will be on the ballot you will all vote for him.”

“But just in case he will not vie, I urge you to support Ruto because he supported Odinga in 2007 elections,” Mandago said in Homa Bay.

He said the Luo community should stand with Ruto because as the DP, he is closer to the top seat than any other leader in the country, including Raila Odinga.

“If Odinga will contest then please ensure you give Ruto 30 per cent of your votes because I know if he [Raila] will contest then you will give him almost all your votes,” Mandago added.

He said while Odinga was working closely with some Jubilee leaders, he should not use the partnership to push Ruto out.

“As the people of Rift Valley, we fully stand with Ruto to take over from President Kenyatta but we urge you as our neighbours to also give him a chance to lead come 2022,” Mandago said.

Mandago asked Kenyans not to risk their lives or die for politicians but instead live in peace, because politicians remain friends in private but play hard politics in public.

Mandago’s visit to Homa Bay came weeks after Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, hosted a delegation of more than 1,000 elders and youth from Luo Nyanza in his Eldoret home and urged them to back Ruto in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST