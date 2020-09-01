Tuesday September 1, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, are not leaving anything to chance as far as taming the prolific Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022 elections is concerned.

Ruto, who is focused on succeeding Uhuru as the fifth President of Kenya, has deployed his troops all over to campaign for his State House bid.

On the other hand, the handshake brothers are hitting Ruto hard by countering his propaganda and anti-handshake lies being peddled by his allies.

The duo is keen on locking out the DP by rallying the clergy to support the BBI which, according to them, harbours tremendous benefits to Kenyans.

Uhuru and Raila’s teams have been tasked to aggressively dismiss lies by Ruto and his allies and instead, present facts at every available opportunity.

Cabinet Secretaries have also not been left behind in the onslaught against Ruto and his dreams of becoming President.

This has left the DP an isolated man.

Among the lies Ruto and his allies have been peddling about the looming BBI referendum is that it is a plot to create posts for Raila and Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST