Tuesday September 1, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has confirmed Deputy President William Ruto’s worst fears that President Uhuru Kenyatta is preparing him to contest for the Presidency in the 2022 elections.

Speaking in Nyamira County yesterday, Matiang’i stated that Uhuru was mentoring him for the top seat and hinted at Kenyatta naming him as a surprise candidate.

Speculations have always been rife on whether Matiang’i will be fronted by Kenyatta.

His colleagues in the Cabinet have also not shied away from lauding his leadership and administration skills.

“I am like a little child who is being helped to cross a road.”

“I only need your prayers as God holds my hand to help me cross over.”

“I have been tipped for greatness in the country and I need your full support.”

“Our President is full of promise to our community and at an opportune time, he is going to surprise people,” the CS stated.

If he indeed is chosen, Matiang’i will battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, in 2022 among other interested candidates.

ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has so far declined to comment whether he will join the race for a record fifth time.

The CS has always been criticized by DP Ruto allies who have constantly accused him of undermining Ruto after he took over the DP’s job of launching and inspecting Government projects across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST