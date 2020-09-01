Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – Gospel singer Ruth Matete has ended her social media hiatus with a special request to Kenyans.

The former Tusker Project Fame winnerdeactivated all her social media accounts four months ago after her husband, Beloved John Apewajoye, died.

His body lay at the Kenyatta National Hospital morgue until July 23 when she was allowed to bury her.

Initially, the Nigerian Embassy had barred Matete from burying her husband until investigations into the circumstances in which he died were complete.

The talented singer said her husband succumbed to burnt injuries that he suffered after a gas cylinder exploded at their house but her Nigerian in-laws suspected foul play.

While announcing her comeback on Instagram, Matete pleaded with Kenyans to be kind with their words.

“Taking a day at a time. Please be Kind with your words. It’s not easy for me to be back on social media. But life has to go on,” she wrote.

She has also opened a new YouTube channel dubbed “Pst. Ruth Matete” where she will give hope and encourage her followers going through tough times.

“This channel exists to give hope and to encourage, through real life experiences, backed up by the word of God Almighty.

“Subscribe and get ready to be blessed with my music as well.

“It is my prayer that the word of the Lord will come alive in your life through the content that will be shared here.

“Thank you for subscribing. Link in bio,” she explained.

