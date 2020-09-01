Tuesday, 01 September 2020 – Popular Kamba gospel singer, Stephen Kasolo, has taken to social media and flaunted his customized ride.

Kasolo is one of the most prominent gospel singers in Kambaland and his enormous fame and success have been linked to witchcraft.

He has been accused of using ‘Juju’ to propel his music career to another level, claims that he has vehemently denied.

The youthful gospel singer has proven his financial muscle by flaunting his posh ride.

See photos.



















