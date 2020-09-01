Tuesday September 1, 2020 – The Teachers Service Commission has announced 11,574 teachers’ jobs in a massive teachers recruitment drive.

In a notice on local newspapers, the commission announced 5,000 vacancies in public primary and secondary schools to support the 100 percent transition.

The commission also advertised 5,474 vacancies for primary and 1,100 vacancies for Secondary Schools to replace teachers who exited the service.

Applications should be submitted on the commission’s website, www.tsc.go.ke under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke not later than September 14, 2020.

Here are the qualifications for the jobs advertised.

The requirements for one to apply for the 4,000 slots for secondary school teachers post

1) Be a Kenyan citizen

2) Must be a holder of at least a Diploma in Education

3) Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission.

For Primary school teachers (1,000 slots)

1) Be a Kenyan citizen

2) Must be a holder of a P1 certificate

3) Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service commission

The TSC is also looking to promote practicing teachers in public primary schools (1,000 posts) to secondary schools

Qualifications for this are:

1) Be a Kenyan citizen

2) Must be a holder of a P1 certificate

3) Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education with two teaching subjects

4) Must have attained at least C+ (plus) mean grade in KCSE or its equivalent in the two teaching subjects

5) Must be serving under the Teachers Service Commission.

Successful candidates under this category shall be appointed at T-Scale 7, Grade C2 under the career progression guidelines for teachers and shall be deployed to secondary schools where vacancies exist.

