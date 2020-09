Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – This guy has set social media ablaze with his hilarious post about women who shave down there often.

While many men reckon ladies, who keep it clean down south, are minding their hygiene, this guy has an interesting view.

Taking to twitter, he wrote that his father once warned him to be careful with such ladies and gave him an interesting reason.

Ladies, do you think the old man was right?

Check out the post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST