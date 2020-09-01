Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli, has warned citizens in his country over the use of contraceptives.

Magufuli, who is campaigning for a second term in the election slated for October, said he has been working hardto provide Government services and slammed those not keen to have many children.

“This government has worked hard to provide you with services.”

“This is why I have been telling you to give birth freely, stop family planning.”

“Our women have breasts for breastfeeding, we have milk, we have strong men and women, we have schools and in the next five years, we will have free primary school education,” Magufuli said at a campaign trail in Singida.

Magufuli, who has only two children, has been on a collision course with civil society groups that advocate for family planning.

“Those going for family planning are lazy … they are afraid they will not be able to feed their children.

“They do not want to work hard to feed a large family and that is why they opt for birth controls and end up with one or two children only,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST