Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Oparanya, who is the Chairman of the Council of Governors, was reading a statement to emphasize the need for Counties not to rest on their laurels in the fight against Covid-19 when he pronounced the word ‘onus’ wrongly.

Well, the outcome is something different and netizens are having a field day at his expense.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST