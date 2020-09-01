Tuesday September 1, 2020 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has claimed that she was being targeted due to her close ties to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking outside the Mombasa Law Courts following her arraignment on charges of misappropriating Ksh 19 million of the County Development Fund (CDF), Jumwa alleged that her arraignment was politically instigated and went on to claim that she will be re-arrested in two weeks’ time.

“In two weeks’ time, they are planning to bring me here again to charge me with murder of Michael Ngumbao,” Jumwa stated.

However, she vowed that she will never be cowed by attempts to bring her down and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to see to it that corruption was fought in a fair manner.

“I remain the same and even if they push me around, I remain unbowed.”

“Everything that is happening to me is simply because of my political stand.”

“I remain the defiant iron lady,” she declared.

The MP was arraigned in Mombasa Law Courts on Monday and was handed the option of paying a Ksh 5 million bond for her release.

She had surrendered at the Port Police Station in Mombasa following DPP Noordin Haji’s order for her arrest on Thursday, August 27th.

Last year, Jumwa and her bodyguard, Geoffrey Okuto, were accused of being involved in the killing of Michael Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda MCA Reuben Mwamure Katana, during the Ganda by-election.

