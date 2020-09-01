Tuesday September 1, 2020 – Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has blamed former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama for his failure to clinch the Presidency in 2013.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo accused his former ally and financier of costing him the Presidency in 2013 with reckless remarks.

Musyoka recalled the events that led to the collapse of the G7 alliance where he was widely believed to be a compromise candidate for those candidates who were opposed to ODM Leader, Raila Odinga – then seen as the leading Presidential candidate.

According to Kalonzo, Muthama told a G7 alliance rally that the plan was for Kalonzo to take over once Uhuru and Ruto were jailed noting that that was the beginning of his woes.

“His utterances during the final G7 alliance at Machakos led to its ultimate breakdown.”

“His speech translated to Uhuru and Ruto was that ‘Kalonzo will take over the country’s leadership, once the two are jailed at The Hague’.”

“Is this what you call negotiation? No way?” Kalonzo said.

The controversial speech resulted in the collapse of the G7 alliance and Uhuru and Ruto decided to contest the Presidency as a joint ticket despite pressure from the international community to avoid contesting until their cases at The Hague were concluded.

The Wiper leader resorted to a last minute decision to become Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2013 election which they lost.

Wiper Chairman David Musila recalled in his memoir, Seasons of Hope, that Uhuru and Ruto banned Kalonzo from their prayer rallies after Muthama’s utterances in Machakos.

