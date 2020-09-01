Tuesday, 01 September 2020 – While this lady was in a party enjoying a performance from an artist and recording the memorable moment, a hawk-eyed reveller was busy eyeing her expensive phone.

He was waiting for the right moment to strike and just when the lady was recording and taking photos of the energetic singer on stage killing the show, he executed his evil mission successfully.

Within a flash of a second, the expensive phone that is worth a plot in a Kajiado was gone.

Watch video.

