Tuesday September 1, 2020 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s former boss, Pavel Oimeke, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta could help him get his job back.

In a deleted Facebook post, Oimeke claimed that he had the support of the Head of State as well as that of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i even as the board that ousted him maintains that he was linked to corruption and nepotism.

“Soon and very soon, I am returning to office at EPRA courtesy of H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hon. CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i and CS Hon Charles Keter.”

“What will my detractors say?”

“I remain committed to my country Kenya and able leadership under H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta!” he disclosed.

This comes even as the authority’s board finds itself in the crosshairs of the office of the Attorney General as a result of a petition it filed challenging the extension of Oimeke’s contract.

After his appointment to the position in 2017, the CEO was eligible for a second term after his first run ended on August 1st, 2020.

The board moved to court demanding the reappointment to be made procedural.

The AG claimed that the petition had been filed after Oimeke’s confirmation for another term and that the board never informed the judge.

The authority’s board resorted to suspend Oimeke after their meeting on August 14th, 2020, following the petition.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Justice Hellen Wasilwa had earlier temporarily stopped the renewal of Oimeke’s term until the petition was determined.

Oimeke was replaced by Mueni Mutungá who took the position on acting capacity.

