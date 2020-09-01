Tuesday, 01 September 2020 – There’s nothing to smile about the police force in Africa.

Cops in Africa break laws in broad-daylight because they know the system is broken and even if they kill innocent citizens, they will walk scot free.

Bribery in the police force is also common in almost all countries in Africa and in this video that is going round on social media, rogue cops are seen beating up a boda-boda rider who refused to give them a bribe.

They wrestled him on the ground as the public watched and beat him like a dog.

This is not right at all.

Watch video.

