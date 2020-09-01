Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is the winner of the 2020 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News Komla Dumor award.

The mother of one becomes the second Kenyan to win the prestigious award after her Citizen TV colleague, Waihiga Mwaura, was declared winner in 2018.

The award was created to honor the legendary Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor, who passed away in 2014 aged 41.

Since then, there have been six winners namely, Solomon Serwanjja, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure, Waihiga Mwaura, Nancy Kacungira and now Victoria Rubadiri.

Speaking after she was announced the winner, Rubadiri said:

“Komla was a well-rounded journalist whose style, though authoritative, was also compassionate, empathetic and uplifting.”

“His ability to give the facts comprehensively and still be attuned to his audience, was something I admired and a skill I seek to emulate,”

Rubadiri is expected to start a three month training with the BBC Academy, before joining BBC news teams across TV.

