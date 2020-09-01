Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – Churchill Show comedienne, Mammitoo Eunice, caused a stir on social media over the weekend after she shared a pic rocking a bikini.

The petite lass went out swimming but some Netizens claimed that she was ‘too naked for the swimming pool’ in her two piece bikini.

While majority of her followers felt there was nothing wrong with her outfit, the petite lass has lashed out at her critics.

“Ati am too naked for swimming pool!! Bro that’s why I went to swim 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 chill,” she fired back.

See the photo and reaction below.

millychebby “Haaaaaatttttt mama😍”

shayne_meg_ “Finally I can see in a bikini. 😍❤️”

breebillie “Giving us sleepless nights”

iamjerrybonyo “Eishhh 😍😍😍si we are sorry…come walk on us 👏👏🥰😂😂”

sosuun “Ni upumbavu tu wamejiekea hata wakuzaliwa nayo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

ithharriz “Kumbe unakuaga na flat tommy mammito😂😂”

mctoomoseti “Mbona sasa unahamua kulete shida hivyo nani ?😏🤣”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.