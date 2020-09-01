Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – NTV news anchor, Olive Burrows, has opened up about her journey in the media industry.

The sassy lass who currently co-anchors prime time news at NTV with Dennis Okari, started on radio at Capital MM before switching to TV.

Olive has disclosed that the first time she applied for a job at Capital FM, the radio’s billionaire owner, Chris Kirubi, told her that he does not like hiring fat people.

However, two years later, she received a call from then Capital FM Editor Director, Michael Mumo, offering her a blogging gig at the station.

Olive revealed that her CV was forwarded by Kirubi’s Personal Assistant, who was present when the business mogul told her he doesn’t hire fat people.

She went on to work for Capital for six years and even had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview former US President Barrack Obama during his visit to Kenya.

Speaking during a recent interview Olive said:

“I had applied for a job with Capital FM like two years earlier.”

“I had even met Kirubi and then he said he doesn’t like hiring fat people.”

“Then I thought that was done but then Michael Mumo who was the Editorial Director at the time gave me a call two years later.”

“He told me I have an opening, are you interested?”

“Kirubi’s PA never forgot me. I think she felt for me so she told Mumo there’s this lady we have her CV.”

“He was at the time looking for someone to blog for him,”

