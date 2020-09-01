Tuesday, 01 September 2020 – Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Joseph Irungu, who is popularly known as Jowie, fell in love with a former model called Ella after he came out of prison and in a span of 3 months, he had already married her.

Ella said that he met Jowie through divine intervention and told off those saying that their marriage will end in tears.

Ella put it clear that they are a match made in heaven and in this latest photo, they goofed around like teenager lovers as they welcomed a new month.

Jowie’s wife posted the lovey photo and captioned it,

‘Hello September 🌹

May we be full of God’s Joy and overflow in Jesus Name

@jowie.irungu_official ours is ‘a long distance relationship 🤣🤣🤣’

The Kenyan DAILY POST