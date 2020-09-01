Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – Controversial South African dancer turned socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, is back with her madness.

The 38-year old, who is known for her dislike of underwear, shared a racy photo of herself with her legs wide open as she sat in just her underwear.

She captioned the photo:

“Sometimes when they don’t respect your brains, take off all your clothes & have that meeting.”

“Open everything.”

“Open everything.”

Despite facing intense criticism from netizens who reckon she is too old for such juvenile stunts, Wabantu enjoys a massive following on Instagram with over 1.3 million followers.

Check out the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST