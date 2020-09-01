The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) is a government agency created by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) 2009, with the principal objective of identifying the proceeds of crime, combating money laundering, and fighting the financing of terrorism.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate, FRC is seeking to recruit qualified and competent personnel to fill the folowing position:

ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

REF: CS1/06/2020

FRC GRADE 6

ONE (1) POST

The Administration Officer will report to the Senior Administration Officer.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities:-

i. General office administration;

ii. Ensuring maintenance of office equipment, facilities and assets;

iii. Generating reports on operations, maintenance and utilization;

iv. Supervising out sourced office services; and

v. Managing of venues for office meetings.

Person Specifications

i. At least three (3) years working experience in office administration;

ii. Bachelors’ degree from a recognized institution;

iii. Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

iv. Must be a citizen of Kenya.

Key Competencies and Skills

i. Good planning and organizing skills;

ii. Communication and reporting skills;

iii. Good interpersonal skills;

iv. High level of judgement and integrity;

v. Team player; and

vi. Proficiency in computer applications;

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the specified criteria for any of the above positions, please complete the Employment Application Form available at our website HERE, and submit this form together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and your Curriculum Vitae, including among other details, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

To be considered, your application MUST be received online via https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ no later than 14th September 2020, 500pm.

Hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

FRC is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans, Persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any manner will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce during interviews the originals of their National Identity Card / Passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements as stipulated in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Website: http://www.frc.go.ke