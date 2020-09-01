Tuesday, September 1, 2020 – A 35-year old man was stoned to death on Monday after he was busted trying to defile a 3-year old girl in Ting’ang’a, Kiambu County.

The suspect, who has been identified as Michael Karimi, died on the spot after irate villagers clobbered him with crude and refined weapons they could lay their hands on.

The girl’s mother raised an alarm after she realized that her daughter was missing from where other children were playing.

She alerted her neighbours and they started looking for the toddler from house to house in the area.

When they entered the house of the suspect, they found the child seated on the bed in the causal labourer’s single-room.

They demanded to know what the minor was doing in the house and when he failed to give a satisfactory explanation, the irate neighbours started clobbering the suspect.

Confirming the incident, Ting’ang’a Assistant County Commissioner, Caleb Nyongesa, said the middle aged man succumbed to injuries but warned the public against taking the law into their own hands.

“Unfortunately, it is true, the man was beaten up and he succumbed to the injuries before the Assistant Chief could reach the scene otherwise we could have saved him and handed him over to the police to carry out their investigations,” Mr. Nyongesa said.

The deceased’s body was taken to Kiambu Level Five Hospital as investigations into the incident continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST