The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) is a government agency created by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) 2009, with the principal objective of identifying the proceeds of crime, combating money laundering, and fighting the financing of terrorism.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate, FRC is seeking to recruit qualified and competent personnel to fill the folowing position:

ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

REF: CS1/08/2020

FRC GRADE 8

THREE (3) POSTS

The Assistant Office Administrator will report to the Office Administrator.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities:-

i. Recording information, processing data and managing e-office;

ii. Coordinating schedules of meetings and appointments;

iii. Ensuring good office layout;

iv. Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

v. Handling telephone calls and emails;

vi. Ensuring security of office records and equipment;

vii. Preparing responses to routine correspondence;

viii. Managing office protocol and etiquette;

ix. Coordinating travel arrangements;

x. Managing petty cash; and

xi. Attending to visitors/clients.

Person Specifications

i. Diploma in Secretarial Studies, Business and Office Management, Public Relations or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

ii. Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

iii. Must be a citizen of Kenya.

Key Competencies and Skills

i. Demonstrate good verbal and written communication skills;

ii. Good interpersonal and customer care skills;

iii. High level of judgement and integrity;

iv. Good planning and organizing skills;

v. Attention to detail;

vi. Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the specified criteria for any of the above positions, please complete the Employment Application Form available at our website HERE, and submit this form together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and your Curriculum Vitae, including among other details, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

To be considered, your application MUST be received online via https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ no later than 14th September 2020, 500pm.

Hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

FRC is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans, Persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any manner will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce during interviews the originals of their National Identity Card / Passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements as stipulated in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Website: http://www.frc.go.ke