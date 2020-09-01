The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) is a government agency created by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) 2009, with the principal objective of identifying the proceeds of crime, combating money laundering, and fighting the financing of terrorism.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate, FRC is seeking to recruit qualified and competent personnel to fill the folowing position:

CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT

REF: CS2/09/2020

FRC GRADE 9

TWO (2) POSTS

The Customer Care Assistant reports to the Corporate Communications Officer.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities:-

i. Attending to visitors/clients;

ii. Registering and issuing Visitor passes ;

iii. Ushering VIP Visitors;

iv. Handling telephone calls and emails for customers;

v. Promoting a positive corporate image.

Person Specifications

i. KCSE mean grade C- (Minus);

ii. Certificate in Reception /Front Office/Telephone Operations Course or equivalent qualification lasting not less than 3 months from a recognized institution;

iii. Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

iv. Must be a citizen of Kenya.

Key Competencies and Skills

i. Strong verbal and written communication skills;

ii. Good interpersonal and customer care skills;

iii. High level of integrity;

iv. Attention to detail; and

v. Proficiency in computer applications skills

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the specified criteria for any of the above positions, please complete the Employment Application Form available at our website HERE, and submit this form together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and your Curriculum Vitae, including among other details, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

To be considered, your application MUST be received online via https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ no later than 14th September 2020, 500pm.

Hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

FRC is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans, Persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any manner will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce during interviews the originals of their National Identity Card / Passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements as stipulated in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Website: http://www.frc.go.ke