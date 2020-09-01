The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) is a government agency created by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) 2009, with the principal objective of identifying the proceeds of crime, combating money laundering, and fighting the financing of terrorism.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate, FRC is seeking to recruit qualified and competent personnel to fill the folowing position:

CLERICAL OFFICER, HR AND ADMINISTRATION

REF: CS1/09/2020 –

FRC GRADE 9

TWO (2) POSTS

The Clerical Officer, Human Resource & Administration will report to the Human Resource Officer.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities:-

i. Maintaining an efficient filing system;

ii. Compiling statistical records;

iii. Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

iv. Processing appointments, promotions, discipline cases, transfers and other related duties;

v. Preparing payment vouchers;

vi. Computing financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information; and

vii. Compiling data and drafting letters.

Person Specifications

i. KCSE Mean Grade C- (Minus) or equivalent from a recognized institution;

ii. Certificate in either Human Resource Management, Business Administration or any other relevant and equivalent qualification lasting at least 3 months from a recognized institution;

iii. Proficiency examination for clerical officers will be an added advantage;

iv. Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

v. Must be a citizen of Kenya.

Key Competencies and Skills

i. Good communication skills;

ii. Good interpersonal skills; and

iii. High standards of integrity;

iv. Attention to detail; and

v. Proficiency in computer applications.

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the specified criteria for any of the above positions, please complete the Employment Application Form available at our website HERE, and submit this form together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and your Curriculum Vitae, including among other details, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

To be considered, your application MUST be received online via https://careers.ksg.ac.ke/ no later than 14th September 2020, 500pm.

Hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

FRC is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans, Persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing in any manner will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce during interviews the originals of their National Identity Card / Passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements as stipulated in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Website: http://www.frc.go.ke