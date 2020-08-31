Monday August 31, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has been accused of ordering the beating of talented ODM photographer, Evans Dims.

According to an impeccable source, the incident happened last week at Raila Odinga’s residence in Karen when Mama Ida Odinga was celebrating her 70th birthday.

Evans, who is a talented photographer, was invited by Raila Odinga’s Spokesman, Dennis Onyango to go and shoot some photos in the private party to celebrate Mama Ida‘s birthday.

Because his own equipment were hired out, Evans had to rent a camera from his friends for the night event.

He took great photos until it was time to leave.

Evans was blocked at the gate by a combination of Men-In-Black and Raila’s official guards.

The team which blocked Evans seems to have been led by Willis Ogeta, the head of Raila Odinga’s Men in Black.

Ogeta said that Winnie Odinga had instructed them to snatch Evans’ camera and equipment after the event.

They took the camera plus Speedlight and lenses which Evans had forcefully.

Despite pleas and cries for help, none was forthcoming with the guards shouting things like, “he crushed the party nobody invited him,” “he is a thief” etc… to deflect the attention of the high profile guests who witnessed the commotion.

He was thrown out of the residence and warned never to set foot there.

