Monday August 31, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s de facto Spokesman and Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, has spilt the beans, revealing damning details on the rifts in Jubilee pitting Ruto’s faction against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s faction.

Speaking during a media interview, Kositany admitted to there being an irreconcilable rift between Uhuru and Ruto, which is a threat to the unity of the two.

According to Kositany, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to interpret what is happening in Jubilee.

He acknowledged that some Jubilee Party officials were threatening Ruto’s commitment to the party, and as such the DP is planning to ditch Jubilee to chart his own path to State House.

Kositany noted that Jubilee had become very dysfunctional as a party and got very serious issues as a party, saying that they have never had the party’s PG meeting or a serious consultative meeting to solve the issues under the leadership of Uhuru.

