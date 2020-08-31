Monday, 31 August 2020 – Notorious city prophet, David Owour, of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, has warned his members against watching movies.

According to a memo sent to his followers on the church’s WhatsApp group and leaked online, some of the movies that members have been cautioned against include soap operas, action movies and bongo movies.

Netizens are wondering which scripture in the Bible states that watching of movies is a sin.

See the memo sent to Owuor’s brainwashed followers.

