Monday, August 31, 2020 – Veteran Kenyan rapper, Kimya Miyaki, has left his fans concerned after posting a cryptic message on Facebook contemplating suicide.

Kimya, who is the brother to rapper Bamboo and singer Victoria Kimani, disclosed that he’s going through a tough time and needs help.

He wrote:

“I need help, can’t cope with the current situation that I’m in. I’m @ the edge of the cliff and I’m about to jump. The outcome will be crime and death. Somebody help”

Four months ago, the talented rapper wrote a lengthy post on Facebook narrating how he has highs and lows to encourage those going through a tough time.

“There were times I’ve had just Ksh50 to feed myself and I’ve also had Ksh500 to go out to eat. I’ve had a house full of food and I’ve also had an empty house.”

“I’ve been in stores cashing out with no worries and I’ve also had to add it up and put things back on the shelf.”

“I’ve paid my bills in full and I’ve had to pay it late, too. I’ve given money and I too have had to ask for it. We all have highs and lows in life, some certainly more than others, but we’re all just trying to make it.”

“No one is better than anyone else, and my heart is sad for those who think that they are. No matter how big your house is, how new your car is, or how much money sits in your bank account – we all bleed red and will fade from this earth.”

“Death has no discrimination neither should your life,” his post read in part.

Rapper Chiwawa has since reached out to him and we hope all will be well.

The Kenyan DAILY POST