Monday August 31, 2020 – Journalists were shocked yesterday after they were locked out of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s event hosted by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Uhuru had flown to Kisumu to inspect the Ksh3 billion Kisumu Port but journalists as well as members of the public were not allowed to get into the facility.

The President was flown to Kisumu accompanied by two Kenya Airforce Helicopters.

In his trip, Uhuru also dodged the press by choosing to land at the port as opposed to his anticipated touch down at Kisumu International Airport before proceeding to the port by road.

Police were deployed to guard the entrance to the port and barred members of the press from accessing the facility.

In January, the President was expected to launch the revamped Kisumu Port but delays in repairs kept pushing the date further away.

The project had been slated for launch between November and December 2019 but an investigation from the DCI extended the duration to January 2020.

The investigation stemmed from allegations of corruption hanging over the refurbishment of the port with majority of the funds having been allegedly misappropriated through procurement flaws.

The Kenyan DAILY POST