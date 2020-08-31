Monday August 31, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed the Procurement Department at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) to come up with a transparent mechanism through which all tenders and procurement done by the State run firm are available online within the next 30 days.

Speaking during a virtual conference on Monday, Uhuru directed the KEMSA board led by Kembi Gitura and Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, to come up with a good system allowing Kenyans to scrutinize what they have purchased.

“The Ministry should come up with a transparent, open method through which tenders done by KEMSA are available online,” he said.

Uhuru said this will ensure that the firm has the confidence of Kenyan people.

“Kenyan people have a right to know how their funds are being utilised,” he said.

Last week, Gitura was hard-pressed to explain how the agency would offload a stock of PPEs and other supplies worth Sh6.2 billion lying in its stores.

