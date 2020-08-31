Monday August 31, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally admitted that the country is beginning to flatten the Covid 19 curve.

Speaking during the Virtual Covid-19 Conference on Monday, Uhuru lauded the efforts by Kenyans in flattening the curve and urged them to continue maintaining one metre distance and wearing masks.

The Head of State said invoking the Public Health Act and issuing containment measures that would significantly affect the pleasure of enjoying various liberties, rights and freedoms was unprecedented but the move has borne its fruits.

“I believe we have done remarkably well and that is why we have begun to flatten the curve.”

“But to do better we must remain brutally honest with our approaches because intellectual honesty is critical to building resilience going forward,” he said.

The President said to achieve victory over Covid-19, there is need to have positive resilience and move away from tactical to strategic response.

According to him, a post-mortem analysis is necessary to understand how Kenya has handled Covid-19 six months after the first case was reported in the country.

He said instead of symptomatic reactions to this crisis, the country must now move to structural reactions that are long-term and transformative.

