Monday, August 31, 2020 – While greedy politicians continue to loot with impunity, talented Kenyan youths are trying to make ends meet with their innovation.

For instance, this guy from Gem in Siaya County has wowed Netizens with this amazing retractable bed that doubles up as a two seater.

This brilliant innovation can solve the issue of space as it eliminates the need of buying a separate bed and seat.

Just the other day, two youths from Nairobi designed a convertible bench that went viral and caught the attention of DP Ruto who bought several sets.

Check this brilliant innovation below.

