Monday, 31 August 2020 – Steve Oduk is a notorious gold conman and fraudster involved in various crimes around Kilimani Estate.

Oduk, a close friend of Babu Owino and Chris Obure, was arrested last year after DCI detectives nabbed him with 1 million fake US dollars and 147 fake bars of gold.

He was planning to use the fake dollars to engage in a ‘wash wash’ business before DCI detectives spoilt the party for him.

And in 2013, he was among a group of six gangsters who were arrested after kidnapping two kids who come from a wealthy Indian family that runs chains of hotels in East Africa.

Oduk and his gang were demanding a ransom of Ksh 86 million from the family but police managed to arrest them and rescued the kids who were being held hostage in Ngong.

Oduk and his gang were released on a cash bail of Ksh 2 million and then the case went cold.

The young fraudster lives a very lavish life.

He blows money in clubs like there is no­­ tomorrow and exchanges top of the range vehicles like clothes.

