Monday, 31 August 2020 – June Tuto, the daughter of Covid billionaire, David Murathe, is a fashion designer.

June studied in Spain before she proceeded to University of California for further studies on matters to do with fashion design.

The petite lass also runs an online clothing store where she sells imported outfits from the US and in these latest photos that she p0sted on Instagram, she made a fashion statement through some of the clothes from her fashion store sells.

Ladies, would you buy these clothes?











